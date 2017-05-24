Three injured in Featherstone crash

THREE people were injured and one was taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Featherstone.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the accident scene on Featherstone Lane, Featherstone, just after 8pm last night. (Tues May 23)

West Yorkshire Fire Service said two casualties had got out of one vehicle when crews arrived at the scene.

A third casualty was freed from the wreckage before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Fire crews from Castleford and Featherstone dealt with the incident.