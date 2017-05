A teenage motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in a crash in West Yorkshire.

The sixteen year old was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment following the collision between a black BMW 120 and an organge 125cc motorbike at the cross roads of Butt Lane and Tong Road, Farnley at around 9pm on Friday.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to contact PC 6619 Sarah Miller at SRANS on 101.