Survey on free shuttle bus for Leeds city centre workers

A FREE shuttle bus service to transport Leeds office workers across the city could be set up.

An online questionnaire has been launched to discover the likely demand for a service aimed at employees who travel across the city centre on weekdays.

LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) is exploring the possibility of providing the free shuttle bus service from sites including Eastgate - next to the Victoria Gate shopping centre - to the west of the city.

As part of the 1,000 businesses and organisations not for profit organisation LeedsBID represents in the city centre – more than 40 percent are from the office sector with many based in the west of Leeds city centre.

LeedsBID is seeking input on likely demand for a daily service, running potentially at peak times, travelling between sites including Eastgate, Park Row, East Parade and Wellington Street

Karen Butler of LeedsBID, said: “As an organisation we look at introducing new elements which can enhance everyday experiences for key city users.

“We are researching whether there is interest in a service to run between a limited number of city centre sites at key times in the working week.”

LeedsBID is a business-led not for profit organisation which is working on a range of projects to improve Leeds city centre for its users.

The questionnaire, which takes around five minutes to complete, is available at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ZL8WTY2