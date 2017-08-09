Road closed after nine-year-old boy on bike injured in collision with car in Leeds

Have your say

A NINE-year-old boy suffered head injuries when the bicycle he was riding was involved in collision with a car in Leeds this afternoon.

Police said the boy was involved in collision with a Toyota Prius at the junction of Dib Lane and the A58 Easterly Road near Seacroft in east Leeds just before 4pm today. (Weds August 9)

The boy suffered non life-threatening head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance.

Road closures remain in place at Easterly Road's junction with Dib Lane as police enquiries continue.

Metro has said buses are being diverted.

Metro's website states: "RTC on Easterly Rd at Dib Lane. Service 49, 50 & 50A towards Leeds are diverting via Dib Lane & Oakwood Lane.

"Service 42 - Services are unable to follow the full route as they’re not able to turn right onto Dib Lane to serve the Fearnville Estate.

"Diversion is via Easterly Road, Hollin Park Mount, Turning around back onto Easterly Road to the Roundabout, Left onto Oakwood Lane and normal route from top of Dib Lane

"Expect delays on the above services."