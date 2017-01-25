Pensioner seriously injured after being struck by car in Leeds

A PENSIONER suffered serious head injuries after he was struck by a car in Rothwell today.

Police were said the 78-year-old man was hit by a blue Skoda Fabia on the A654 Marsh Street in Rothwell, south Leeds, at around 3pm today.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance for treatment.

Marsh Street was closed while police investigations were carried out at the scene . It was reopened just before 6pm.

The driver of the Skoda Fabia was not injured during the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to call 101, quoting incident log number 87 of January 25 2017.