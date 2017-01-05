Pensioner is struck by car in Leeds

A PENSIONER was taken to hospital after he was involved in collision with a car in Leeds this morning.

The man aged in his seventies was involved in collision with a black Vauxhall Meriva on Compton Road near its junction with Hudson Road at Harehills.

Police were called to the of the incident just before 8am today (Thurs Jan 5).

The injured pedestrian was taken to hospital. His injuries are notr elieved to be serious.

Drivers were being advised to expect delays in the area this morning.