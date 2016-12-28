New Year’s Day bus service will provide vital help for locals

A free bus service is being put on across parts of Leeds on New Year’s Day.

Running throughout the day as an hourly service, it starts from Armley Town Street and goes via Greenthorpe Road, Henconner Lane, Butt Lane, Cross Lane, Butterbowl Drive, Butterbowl Pub, Lane Ends, Greenhill Lane and City Square. Return journeys start on Wellington Street and continue by reverse of the above route, picking up at all stops on the route.

The Farnley and Wortley Green Party has organised the service, which it says has been made possible by local businesses sponsoring the bus and local Green Party members and supporters running the bus on the day.

Green councillor for Farnley and Wortley, David Blackburn said: “It has to be remembered not everyone has transport of their own, yet some people still need transport on New Year’s Day for work, to visit elderly relatives or people in hospital.

“People should be encouraged to use the bus and leave the car at home, yet bus companies won’t run services on New Year’s Day because it is not profitable.

“Surely, the main bus companies should practice what they preach and provide a year round service helping people and the environment.”

Ring 0113 2790336 or 07943 780914 for further details.