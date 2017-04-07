M62 closed at Brighouse after woman falls from bridge

The eastbound carriageway of the M62 has been closed after a woman fell from a bridge.

A police spokesman said officers were called at around 1.25pm following a concern for safety near to junction 25 (Brighouse).

He said: "Initial enquiries are ongoing, but it is believed a woman has fallen from a bridge.

"She has sustained serious injuries and road closures are in place."

The eastbound carriageway is currently closed between junction 25 and junction 26 (Chain Bar).

Highways England said there were severe delays as a result of the incident and drivers should allow extra time for their journeys.

It is estimating that the carriageway will be closed until at least 5pm.

Traffic is currently queuing as far back as junction 22 (Ripponden).

Road users are advised to follow the "Hollow Square" diversion symbol, via the A644 and A62, to then join the A638 and continue - until the M62 at J26.

Yorkshire Tiger said it planned to run all bus services as usual but some might be delayed due to the motorway closure.

Meanwhile, there is also congestion on the westbound carriageway between junction 26 and junction 23 (outlane).

Highways England has reported delays of around 40 minutes, which the congestion expected to clear around 4.15pm.