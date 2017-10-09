Girl, aged 12, dies after being in hit and run near Knottingley

Police have named a young girl who was seriously injured in a hit and run last month and has since died.

Kaitlin Mitchell, 12, of Byram has died in hospital following the collision at at around 3.30pm on Thursday September 28.

She was getting off the school bus, crossed the road and was hit by a red Vauxhall Astra that failed to stop at the scene in Byram.

Police enquiries led officers to arrest a local man in his thirties and recover the suspect vehicle in Knottingley.

North Yorkshire Police said that he has been released on bail while enquiries continue and officers are renewing their appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage to assist the investigation.

If you can help call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Mullins or the Major Collision Investigation Team. Or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12170174154