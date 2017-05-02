Fail to stop car driver hunted after biker seriously injured in Leeds crash

POLICE believe a motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into a wall in Armley had taken evasive action to avoid a car which failed to stop.

The 21-year-old was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle which collided with a wall while turning right from Heights Lane on to Heights Way, Armley, just after 2.30pm on Monday May 1.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers believe the rider had taken evasive action while trying to make the turn to avoid a black VW Golf which was heading towards it after

making an overtaking manoeuvre on the other side of the road. The VW Golf did not stop at the scene.

PC Sarah Miller, said: "We are investigating this incident and would very much like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who saw either vehicle just before the collision.

"Anyone who has information is asked to contact myself on 101, referencing log 1048 of 01/05/2017."