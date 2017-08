Have your say

ONE lane of the M621 in Leeds has been closed after a crash.

A van is reported to have overturned on the westbound M621 at junction for Stourton just after 4pm today. (Mon Aug 7)

Highways England tweeted just before 4.30pm today: "We're getting reports of an overturned van closing 1 lane #M621 W/B within J7 (#M1). Our @HighwaysNEAST traffic officers are en route."