Crash causes major delays on M62 between Leeds and Wakefield

Drivers are being warned about delays of more than hour on the M62 this morning following a crash.

Highways England said the incident had resulted in the closure of two lanes on the westbound carriageway between junction 31 (Normanton) and junction 30 (Oulton).

All lanes are now open but there are long delays of over 1 hour from J33 (A162) which will take time to clear.

Road users are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys and may wish to consider using an alternative route if possible.

Meanwhile, Arriva Yorkshire said the delays were causing disruption to a number of services including the 187, 188 and the 189.