Commuter chaos in Yorkshire after train ‘leaves conductor behind’

COMMUTERS in West Yorkshire faced another morning of delays on one of the county’s busiest rail routes after a train pulled out of a station leaving the conductor behind, according to passengers who contacted The Yorkshire Post.

There were cancellations and delays of up to half an hour after a train reportedly left Burley in Wharfedale, near Ilkley, with the guard still on the platform.

A taxi then had to be called to pick up the conductor and take him to the next station, Menston, where passengers said they were locked inside the train.

Services to Leeds, Shipley and Bradford were affected.

The requirement of trains to have guards to open and close doors is the cause of the long-running industrial dispute that has decimated train services in the south of England. Unions insist their continued employment is necessary for safety reasons.

The Ilkley train line, meanwhile, has been hit by a spate of train breakdowns during the winter.

Northern Rail has not responded to a request for comment.