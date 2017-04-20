Car flipped onto roof as it crashed into hedge in Leeds

A driver has been taken to hospital after his car flipped onto its roof and crashed into a hedge in Leeds.

The 20-year-old man was initially feared to be trapped inside the silver Vauxhall Corsa when police were called at around 8.20am today.

But he had been able to get out of the car by the time emergency services arrived at the scene in Leeds Road, Kippax.

A police spokesman said no other vehicles had been involved and the man had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary as a precaution.

He said the vehicle had been recovered, allowing the road to reopen at around 9.30am.

SquarePeg Buses had reported that its 22 service would not serving Kippax until scene was cleared.