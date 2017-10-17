Buses diverted in Leeds as high winds force road closures around Bridgewater Place

Buses are being diverted in Leeds city centre this morning as roads around Bridgewater Place remain closed due to the high winds.

The closures are expected to remain in place until at least 11am today (Tuesday).

During the closure bus services will divert away from the junction of Victoria Road, Neville Street and Water Lane (Bridgewater Place).

It means stops Z2, Z3, Z4 and Z5 will not be served.

Service 1 northbound (towards Leeds and Holt Park) will divert via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane and Swinegate. It will stop as normal at Clayton Hotel, then Z1 at City Square.

Service 1 southbound (towards Beeston) will divert via Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane and Meadow Lane. It will stop as normal at P4 on Park Row, then Vanguard House (near the M621 slip roads).

Service 70 (towards Leeds Dock) will divert in Leeds City Centre stopping at Z1 Bishopgate Street and will not serve Z3 Neville Street or Z6 (Asda House)

Elland Road Park and Ride service PR1 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park and Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Temple Green Park and Ride service PR2 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park abd Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Service X41 will only use stops Y12 (Calverley Street) and P5 (City Square).

All other services will divert inbound via Great Wilson Street (calling at Z6), Meadow Lane and Lower Briggate to the Bus Station, outbound via Call Lane (calling at K15) and Meadow Lane.