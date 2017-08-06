Biker seriously injured avoiding head on crash near Otley

Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST was seriously injured in a crash in a village near Otley today.

The 41-year-old man was riding a blue Honda motorcycle which left the road to avoid a head-on crash with a black 4X4 on the B6451 at Farnley at around 2.30pm today. (Sun August 6).

The incident happened near Farnley Primary School.

The motorbike rider suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are requesting anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle involved prior to it, to get in touch.

Call police on 101, select option 2 and ask for TC 117 Steve James, or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12170138844.