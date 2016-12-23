Transport bosses seek views of West Yorkshire bus users on Boxing Day timetables

People who use this year’s Boxing Day buses in West Yorkshire are being asked to take part in a survey.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the services will be running on main routes across the county every half hour between 9am and 6pm.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee chair Coun Keith Wakefield said: “This is the ninth year we have funded these bus services and we have developed and extended them from under 20 to almost 90 routes based upon the feedback we have received from passengers through previous surveys.

“We will once again be analysing the responses to this survey to build a clear picture of how people use the services, what they think of them and what improvements we might make.”

To get involved with the survey, visit the www.wymetro.com/news/Boxing_Day_Survey web page. Printed feedback forms will also be available from bus station travel centres when they reopen on Wednesday.

Destinations served by the Boxing Day buses will include Leeds city centre, Leeds Bradford Airport and the White Rose shopping centre.