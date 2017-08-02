Search

Trains out of Leeds cancelled and delayed due to signalling fault

Trains have been delayed due to a signalling problem
Train passengers heading out of Leeds are facing delays due to a signalling fault this evening (Wednesday).

Rail users heading to Kirkstall in West Yorkshire from Leeds are facing delayed and cancelled trains.

The 20.13 to Ilkley has been cancelled due to the disruption, which has been caused by a signalling problem.

National Rail said: "This train has been delayed by a fault with the signalling system."

Anyone travelling to Guiseley, Menston, Burley-in-Wharfedale or Ilkley will be affected.

UPDATE: Trains are moving again as of 8.10pm

