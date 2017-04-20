TRAFFIC UPDATE: Road could be closed another two hours, drivers warned

A road where an elderly man was rescued following a crash this afternoon may not be open for another two hours.

The pensioner was freed by firefighters after the three-car pile-up on Bar Lane, Midgley, near Netherton, at around 2pm.

Crews from Skelmanthorpe and Ossett were called to the scene, where the man was freed before being taken to hospital.

However, bus companies running through the area say services are being diverted via Middlestown, with emergency services saying the road could be shut for some time.