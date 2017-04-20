Search

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Road could be closed another two hours, drivers warned

Traffic congestion

Traffic congestion

0
Have your say

A road where an elderly man was rescued following a crash this afternoon may not be open for another two hours.

The pensioner was freed by firefighters after the three-car pile-up on Bar Lane, Midgley, near Netherton, at around 2pm.

Crews from Skelmanthorpe and Ossett were called to the scene, where the man was freed before being taken to hospital.

However, bus companies running through the area say services are being diverted via Middlestown, with emergency services saying the road could be shut for some time.

Labour campaign co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne was in Morley speaking to activists today,

Video: Political Editor James Reed at Labour's election campaign event in Morley

Bar Lane, Midgley, Wakefield. Picture: Google.

Elderly man rescued after three-car crash in Wakefield