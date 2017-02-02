TRAFFIC: 'Nightmare' tailbacks in Leeds city centre after incident on motorways

Traffic is at a near standstill throughout much of Leeds city centre tonight after an incident on the M621/M1 is causing traffic to back up through the city.

Multiple people have reported long traffic queues throughout various parts of Leeds.

Elland Road is at a standstill, as are most entry slip roads to get onto the M621, after an incident on the M1 - thought to be a car fire - is backing traffic up right into the centre.

Bus passengers are also affected, with First Bus reporting long delays in Leeds due to the effects of the incident.

More to follow