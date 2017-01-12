TRAFFIC: Disruption due to five car smash on M62

A five car smash is causing disruption on the M62 motorway this evening.

A tweet from West Yorkshire Police said that the force 'have been made aware' of a five vehicle accident on the M62.

The incident is near Chain Bar on the eastbound carriageway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Forecasts of snow and ice are set to bring further travel disruption this evening.

Drivers have been warned of 'treacherous conditions' as snow rolls into parts of Yorkshire.

http://yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/photos-treacherous-conditions-as-snow-falls-in-yorkshire-and-drivers-warned-over-roads-1-8331375