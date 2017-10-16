Search

Traffic disruption after Mercedes and motorbike collide near Halifax

Police attended.
A collision between a car and a motorcycle has caused traffic disruption near Halifax this afternoon.

Police were called to the A629 Elland Wood Bottom near the junction with the A6026 shortly before 4pm.

A motorcyclist suffered a slight injury after a collision with a Mercedes 220.

One lane was blocked off after the accident.

Vehicle recovery was called out and street cleaners were asked to attend.

