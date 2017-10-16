Traffic disruption after Mercedes and motorbike collide near Halifax

A collision between a car and a motorcycle has caused traffic disruption near Halifax this afternoon.
Police were called to the A629 Elland Wood Bottom near the junction with the A6026 shortly before 4pm.
A motorcyclist suffered a slight injury after a collision with a Mercedes 220.
One lane was blocked off after the accident.
Vehicle recovery was called out and street cleaners were asked to attend.
