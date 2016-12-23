TRAFFIC: Delays of up to an hour and a half on Leeds buses

Buses in Leeds city centre are being delayed by up to an hour and a half due to very heavy congestion.

First Bus has announced the long delays in the city centre, which are also likely to affect motorists.

The tweet put out by the firm said: "LEEDS UPDATE: Due to heavy congestion in the City Centre and along routes services are facing delays of an hour and a half."

Anyone travelling by bus is warned of the long delays, while motorists would probably be advised to avoid the city centre if possible.

The traffic is likely a combination of the final working day rush hour before Christmas and some horrid driving conditions due to Storm Barbara, which is driving winds of up to 90mph in places.

An earlier message said: "LEEDS UPDATE: City Square, Boar Lane, Infirmary St and Park Row are all currently at a standstill causing heavy delays to services.

