A POWER cut in Leeds city centre caused traffic congestion during this morning's rush hour.

Northern Powergrid said the power cut just after 8am in the LS1 area was caused by a "problem with one of our underground cables."

The power cut affected traffic lights and around 10 properties in the Whitehall Road area, including the Yorkshire Post offices at No 1 Leeds.

Power was restored just before 9.30am.