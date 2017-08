Have your say

Traffic is at a standstill in Horsforth after an accident on the outer ring road.

There are long queues from Rawdon to the Fleece roundabout after a collision between the Horsforth and Rodley junctions of the ring road at around 6pm.

Both the 33 and 33A bus services are facing hour-long delays.

Drivers have reported taking half an hour to travel half a mile.