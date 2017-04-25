Traffic at standstill after fire breaks out at Leeds building

A fire at a building in Leeds has brought traffic to a standstill on a major Leeds road.

The fire at a ground floor shop on Eastgate broke out at 4.34pm

Nobody was inside the building after the fire service was called.

A crew from Leeds Fire Station attended, with another on the way and due to arrive shortly, and two hoses are being used.

The building was "30 per cent involved" in fire, according to a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Twitter user Paul Dunphy said: "Fire fire, looks like my building is on fire. Also, seems that traffic on Eastgate in #Leeds is at a standstill.

"Used to be Eastgate News. On the corner of Eastgate and Harewood Street. Building is called County House."