Delays are building on the M1 motorway near Leeds after a two-vehicle collision.

Highways England said one lane on the northbound carriageway of the M1, between Junction 39 and 40 at Wakefield, is closed following the collision.

A lorry collided with a car on the stretch of motorway at around 7am.

Motorists are being warned to expected delays until at least after 10.45am.