TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident closes South Yorkshire stretch of motorway

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of an accident on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway, which is currently closed as a result of the collision.

There is slow traffic and two lanes are blocked due to an accident on M1 southbound between J32 M18 (Thurcroft) and J31 A57 (Sheffield/Worksop)

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that an air ambulance has been called to the scene of the accident, and officers will soon be 'managing its departure'.

They added that lanes one and two are expected to re-open shortly.

It is not yet know how many vehicles were involved, or the extent of the injuries caused in the collision.

More to follow.