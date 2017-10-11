Toys R Us recall children’s ball over safety fears

Toys R Us has recalled a children’s ball sold in the UK following concerns it could pose a choking hazard.

The Bruin Wiggle Ball, also called the Giggle Ball, has been removed from sale worldwide after it was found that the toy’s rubber knobs and plastic back can detach to create a small part that could choke a child.

A spokeswoman for Toys R Us in the UK said the recall was announced by the store in the US, adding that the toy was sold in the UK.

She said: “This item is now off sale and we ask customers who have bought this item to return it to a Babies R Us or Toys R Us for a full refund.”

A notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Toys R Us had received six reports of the knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces of the product found in children’s mouths.

It said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled balls, take them away from babies and return them to Babies R Us or Toys R Us for a full refund.

The blue plastic toy has distinctive green, yellow and orange knobs and carries the item number 067369 and the model number 5F6342E.

The ball wiggles, vibrates and plays three different musical tunes. It has an on/off switch and requires 3 AA batteries to operate.