Tournament in honour of tragic Leeds teenager Irfan

A football tournament and fun day has been held in memory of 16-year-old Irfan Wahid, who died two months ago following a street knife attack.

The Harehills teenager –known among his friends as Iffy – was remembered with an event held yesterday at Thomas Danby College by the Leeds Street Team crime campaign.

Organisers said the occasion was also aimed at continuing Irfan’s legacy and “to act as a reminder of the dangers of knife and street crime”.

Irfan died from a single stab wound to the chest in Harehills on February 10 this year.

A 16-year-old boy accused of his murder appeared at Leeds Crown Court last month.

The defendant, who cannot be identified, pleaded not guilty and is due to stand trial on July 31.