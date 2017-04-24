Tour de Yorkshire inspires a series of paintings

A series of paintings inspired by the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race has gone on show at the Victoria Gate shopping centre ahead of this year’s event.

The headline piece by Lucy Pittaway is the official picture of the Tour de Yorkshire 2017, titled Pedals, Passion and Glory.

Pieces from the wider collection include artistic representations of some of Yorkshire and the North East’s landmarks, including Fountains Abbey, Hebden Bridge, Ribblehead Viaduct and the famous Whitby Whale Bone Arch.

The Tour de Yorkshire gets underway on Friday.