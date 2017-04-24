Search

Tour de Yorkshire inspires a series of paintings

SCENIC: One of the paintings by Yorkshire artist Lucy Pittaway.

SCENIC: One of the paintings by Yorkshire artist Lucy Pittaway.

0
Have your say

A series of paintings inspired by the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race has gone on show at the Victoria Gate shopping centre ahead of this year’s event.

The headline piece by Lucy Pittaway is the official picture of the Tour de Yorkshire 2017, titled Pedals, Passion and Glory.

Pieces from the wider collection include artistic representations of some of Yorkshire and the North East’s landmarks, including Fountains Abbey, Hebden Bridge, Ribblehead Viaduct and the famous Whitby Whale Bone Arch.

The Tour de Yorkshire gets underway on Friday.

A rising number of legally held firearms have been stolen in West Yorkshire over the last three years. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Revealed: The growing number of legally-held firearms stolen in West Yorkshire