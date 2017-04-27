Top award for Leeds hospital garden

A garden designed to showcase the wonders of the human brain has picked up a top award ahead of its installation at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds.

The Yorkshire Brain Research Centre garden, which won a Silver Gilt award at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, has been designed to raise awareness and discussion about the brain as well as to raise the profile of the vitally important work of the brain research charity appeal based at Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

The garden was the idea of consultant neurologists Melissa Maguire and Helen Ford and was designed with the help of hospital head gardener Ben Williams and staff from the Leeds Teaching Hospitals Charitable Foundation.

Sharon Evans, fundraising development manager for the charity, said: “Making the garden a reality was an amazing experience but incredibly hard work, which started with buying the plants and bringing them on to ensure they were all at peak flowering condition in time for the show.

“A huge amount of effort went into the presentation to get everything looking its very best for the judging, and we were thrilled by the end result. Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine it would end up looking so beautiful.”

The garden represents the four key areas of brain function: memory, vision, sensation and movement. It has a central water feature and colourful planting while the central backdrop features a vertical brain logo.

Within the next few weeks the garden will be recreated at the Leeds hospital in front of a new Research and Innovation facility close to the Gledhow Wing.

Visit www.ybrc.org.uk to find out more about The Yorkshire Brain Research Centre.