'Too lively' dogs seek new homes

A Leeds animal charity is hoping to re-home two of its longest residents on the 'unluckiest' day of the year.

Bailey and Freddie have both been living at Dogs Trust Leeds's centre in Barwick-in-Elmet for over a year, and staff fear their lively natures have led to them being overlooked by potential new owners.

Freddie, a lurcher, with carer Suzie Douglas

The two-year-olds are hoping the tomorrow - Friday 13th - could be their lucky day despite the superstition surrounding the date.

Bailey, a crossbreed, and lurcher Freddie were taken in by the charity after proving to be too energetic for their previous owners to handle.

Centre manager Amanda Sands said:

“These two really do have their paws crossed in the hope that they’ll find a loving home, but they don’t sit still for long! Both of them are looking for homes where they can indulge their playful nature!

“Bailey came to us in 2015 and Freddie arrived last year so they have both been waiting some time and deserve a stroke of luck.”

They both need an adult-only home where they would be the only dog.

“They are both firm favourites with the staff as they just love life and are happy to play all day, so they keep the team on their toes! They will both make great canine companions for energetic owners who are happy to continue with their training and we know that once they are in their new homes their owners will definitely feel they are the lucky ones.”

If you think you could offer Bailey or Freddie their ideal homes, please call the centre on 0300 303 0292 or visit them at Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NL. You can also find out more atwww.dogstrust.org.uk