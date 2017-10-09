Toilet rolls and syringes helped Yorkshire GP create a calendar with a difference

They’re the functional items that help ensure the smooth running of hospitals and GP practices around the country.

But medical equipment such as syringes, cubicle curtains, toilet rolls and rubber gloves have been put to more imaginative use by one Yorkshire GP as part of an eye-catching charity calendar.

Silsden and Steeton Medical Practice charity calendar in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Dr Helen Walker, GP Principal at the Silsden and Steeton Medical Practice in West Yorkshire, put the photos together for the calendar to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

It follows a collection based around images of zombie doctors in aid of Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope last year, which made the top ten ‘digital and creative art’ images in the Guild of Photographers Annual Awards. Dr Walker, who is a member of the Guild of Photography and has experience in fashion and portrait shooting, said: “I had an idea to make a charity calendar with our staff at the practice: at a time when the NHS is rather beleaguered and morale is low, I thought it would be fun and bring the team together.

“There was bit of trepidation to start with but now they are used to my odd ideas and seem to humour me and in fact are tremendously brave and fearless about getting in front of the camera.”

The theme is ‘costumes made from medical equipment/high fashion’ and features doctors, nurses and staff wearing items of clothing usually seen in other places in the surgery.

It was shot over five separate days and involved the help of Scarlett Fox, a professional model based in Doncaster who individually drilled hundreds of tongue depressors to make a 20s-style flapper dress.

The calendars are priced at £7.50 (plus £1.50 P&P) and are available from Silsden Health Centre, Elliott Street, Silsden, BD20 0DG.

Dr Walker said: “We’ve been working closely with local volunteers from the charity to hold events where we sell calendars and they run a stall alongside us. We’ve sold over 30 calendars at our first one held at our flu clinic at the surgery last weekend.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an independent charity providing a life-saving rapid response emergency service to over 5 million people across Yorkshire.

