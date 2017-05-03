Toasting achievements of Yorkshire’s women

THE chief executive of a charity which helps young people and adults with a range of problems to live independently has been nominated for a Yorkshire Women of Achievement Award.

The 2017 Yorkshire Women of Achievement Awards ceremony, which is organised by the Sue Ryder charity and supported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, is due to take place this year at the Royal Armouries New Dock Hall from 11.45am to 4.30pm on Friday May 12.

The awards recognise the success of women in our region across eight categories including two new categories – Women in the Arts and Women in Science and Technology.

Janet Spencer, the chief executive of Leeds Housing Concern, has been chosen as a nominee for a Women of Achievement Award in the business category.

Leeds Housing Concern provides support to adults and young people with a variety of complex needs including homelessness, mental health issues, drug and alcohol dependence and a history of offending.

Despite her own health problems, Ms Spencer has directed the charity in helping over 700 people in the last year in Leeds to live independently.

She is passionate about helping people to achieve independence and has set up a social enterprise which gives an opportunity to learn work skills in a supportive environment.

Ms Spencer said: “However, all my successes are really down to the combined efforts of the amazing and dedicated people I work with”.

Head of Hospice Fundraising, Mary Campbell, said: “Inspirational stories like Janet’s is what the Yorkshire Women of Achievement is all about.”

The Yorkshire Women of Achievement Awards as been raising money for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice for more than 30 years.

The original Calendar Girls won the White Rose Award at last year’s event.

People can still buy tickets for the event by calling the fundraising team on 0113 278 7249. Or or go the website at www.sueryder.org/YWOA