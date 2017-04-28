Tiny kitten tied in plastic bag and dumped outside Leeds library

A new home is needed for a tiny kitten who was dumped in a plastic carrier bag and abandoned outside a library in Leeds.

The grey tabby cat, named Archie by RSPCA staff, was left outside Leeds Central Library in Calverley Street on Tuesday, April 25.

A member of the public discovered the six-week-old kitten, who is no larger than the palm of a hand, when she heard cries coming from a carrier bag on the ground.

The RSPCA is now appealing for information about who may have dumped him.

Faebian Vann, animal collection officer, said: “This is a horrible act of cruelty where a very young kitten has been separated from his mum and thrown out in a plastic bag as though he was rubbish.

“At six weeks old, he is too young to be away from his mum and his other siblings. He still needs to be encouraged to eat and is quite dehydrated and riddled in fleas.

“Unfortunately incidents like these are not a rare occurrence.

“Once he is back on his paws again, he will need a new home, which I’m sure won’t be hard to find as he is absolutely adorable.”

Archie is now enjoying some much-needed TLC in private boarding and is due to go to the RSPCA Lancashire East branch next week.

Every year the RSPCA and other animal welfare charities see a spike in kittens being abandoned in the spring and summer months after unplanned pregnancies result in unwanted litters.

RSPCA cat welfare expert, Alice Potter, said: “Sadly we do see kittens being abandoned during ‘kitten season’ - as this is the time of year when most kittens are born.

“We believe the solution lies in loving owners neutering their cats before they can get pregnant, so avoiding unplanned pregnancies.

“At about four months of age, female cats will start to attract the attention of males so it is important to get your cat spayed before this point to protect her from getting pregnant while she’s still a kitten herself.

“We urge people to do the responsible thing as soon as possible.”

If anyone has any information about where the kitten came from or who may have dumped him please contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

To rehome Archie contact the RSPCA Lancashire East Branch on 01254 231118.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give or text LOVE to 87023 to give £3 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).