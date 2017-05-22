Timetable for Doncaster's Flying Scotsman to be kept secret to deter trespassing fans

Timetables for the Doncaster built Flying Scotsman will no longer be made public in a bid to deter fans trespassing on railway tracks.

Thousands of people turn out to see the famed locomotive everytime she takes to the rails - but many fans are putting their lives in danger by straying onto tracks in a bid to get a better glimpse.

But a recent journey from Gloucester to Bristol was delayed by almost an hour, due to about 50 people trespassing on the line - and now operators have said they will stop publishing its movements to stop fans risking their safety.

Operator Steam Dreams said it had been "advised" not to publish details of when the Scotsman was running.

British Transport Police tweeted on Friday that "numerous people on the tracks" had delayed the Flying Scotsman and advised that "that a good pic is not worth endangering your life".

The locomotive is due to make a return trip through the West Country on Tuesday but the operator said the timings would "not be made available online".

"In order to avoid overcrowding and incidents of trespass we have been advised not to publish recommended viewing points or the timetable of when the train will be passing through specific locations," it said in a statement.

It went on to say that it would also not be giving out "any timetable or route details" through its booking office.

Marcus Robertson, chairman of Steam Dreams, said trespassing on railway lines "to get a better photograph of a train" was "incredibly dangerous".

"Last year we did have a few problems with trespass but on Friday there were people with children near the line - and these are 125mph railways," he said.

"We've heard from Network Rail and the BTP, and on our runs next week - in the same areas - there will be far more police activity."

The world famous locomotive was built in Doncaster at the Plant Works in 1923, has been described as the world's famous loco and recently made a return to the tracks after a massive overhaul.