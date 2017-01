Police rescued a toddler and a woman from a car filling with water after the vehicle crashed into a ditch.

The incident happened in the village of South Milford near Selby, on the North/West Yorkshire border, on Tuesday morning, when the woman and three-year-old girl became trapped after their car ended up on its side.

Officers entered the water in temperatures estimated to be around -3 degrees to free the pair, who were described as ‘cold,scared but safe’ following the drama.