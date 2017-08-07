Three suspects in custody after police chase in Sheffield

Have your say

A stolen car was involved in a police chase through Sheffield last night.

The Peugeot, which was stolen in the city last week, was spotted by officers in the Abbeydale Road South area.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver put lives at risk by failing to stop.

The car mounted a footpath during the police chase and was eventually brought to a halt on Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley.

Three arrests were made at the scene but one of the occupants fled.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Despite one of our marked BMW 330s being behind it, the driver decided to risk the lives of other road users and not stop.

"After a fairly lengthy pursuit, the vehicle has taken to a footpath where numerous attempts have been made to make it stop on Leighton Road, with a bit of panel bashing.

"The driver still didn't want to stop, so the X5 stepped in to make sure.

"Another stolen vehicle off the streets and three in custody on suspicion of burglary. Two officers a bit battered and bruised."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.