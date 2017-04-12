Three schools to be created in Leeds

Three new schools are set to open in Leeds next year, creating more than 1,700 new places for pupils, the Government has announced today.

A primary, a secondary, and a sixth-form centre will be built in a bid to tackle the shortage of school places in the city.

The schools are among 131 announced by the Department for Education to create more than 69,000 new school places nationally, as part of its commitment to open 500 more new free schools by September 2020.

Education Secretary Justine Greening said: “We need schools that can bring out the best in every single child no matter where they’re growing up, how much their parents earn, or however different their talents are.”

The Minister added: “That’s why these new schools are so important – they give us the school places we need for the future, and they also give parents more choices to find a great school place in their area that’s right for their child.”

Leeds City Council has welcomed the announcement and will help to deliver the scheme.

The announcement comes a week before parents across the city will find out which primary school their child has been allocated.

