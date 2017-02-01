Three people trapped inside storm drain in Leeds

Firefighters came to the rescue of three people after they became trapped in waist height water inside a storm drain in Leeds tonight.
Specialist teams were called to Turlow Court in Hunslet at around 7.40pm to reports of people trapped in the drain.
Crews worked together to lower a ladder down to the trio, who were able to climb to safety.
A spokesman said no firefighters needed to enter the water.
The incident was attended by water rescue crews from Leeds, Rothwell and Ossett and pumps from Leeds and Rothwell.
