Three people trapped inside storm drain in Leeds

Firefighters came to the rescue of three people after they became trapped in waist height water inside a storm drain in Leeds tonight.

Specialist teams were called to Turlow Court in Hunslet at around 7.40pm to reports of people trapped in the drain.

Crews worked together to lower a ladder down to the trio, who were able to climb to safety.

A spokesman said no firefighters needed to enter the water.

The incident was attended by water rescue crews from Leeds, Rothwell and Ossett and pumps from Leeds and Rothwell.