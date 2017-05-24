Three more arrested by police investigating Manchester terror attack

Three men have been arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing as a huge investigation into the attack gathers pace.

They were detained after police executed warrants in south Manchester.

A total of four people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry into the atrocity.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more injured when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device as fans left a concert by US star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday night.