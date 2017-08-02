Three-car crash closes major Leeds road

Have your say

A main road in Leeds has been shut after a car overturned in a three-car crash.

Police are diverting traffic after the vehicle ended up on its roof following the accident on Meanwood Road in Headingley just before 1pm.

A black VW Passat, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a grey Nissan Micra were involved. A female passenger has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary as a precaution.

First bus services 51 and 52 have been re-routed via Monk Bridge Road, Shaw Lane, Otley Road, Headingley Lane and Woodhouse Street in both directions between Meanwood and Charing Cross.

The accident scene is close to Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, and there has been some oil spilled onto the road surface.