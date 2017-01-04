Thousands set to take on world’s biggest inflatable assault course

It’s bouncy, it’s barmy, it is the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course and it is heading back to Leeds this year.

Around 5000 people are expected to hurtle at 40mph down a 200 feet long water slide as they tackle ten inflatables, pumped with enough air to fill 100 million footballs, on a 5k course in the grounds at Temple Newsam.

Gung-Ho! is the brainchild of CBeebies presenter, Alex Winters who came up with the idea for Gung-Ho! in 2014 while watching Ninja Warrior on TV with his three children.

The following year people went Gung-Ho! at three events before a nationwide tour last year.

The Leeds event back then was so popular it is returning this year.

Temple Newsam is the sixth stop on a tour of 11 dates which have been confirmed so far.

There have been a few changes ahead of the 2017 roadshow such as water being added to the 200ft ‘Thriller’ slide as a result of the Manchester Gung-Ho! taking place in torrential rain but making for a more fun experience.

Alex told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We have really turned things up a notch for 2017, and can’t wait to bring the fun back to Leeds to give everyone a taste of it.

“As soon as last year’s visit had come to an end I knew I wanted to bring Gung-Ho! back to Leeds. Everyone was so up for Gung-Ho! and helped make it one of our best events yet.

“I saw from the stage how much fun everyone had and I am sure everyone will be all smiles again for our next visit.

“We are so excited to have secured Temple Newsam again as our event space, which will provide the perfect backdrop for our fun-filled run.

“We will return bigger and better than ever and can’t wait to see people of all ages going Gung-Ho! on the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course in 2017.

“Leeds - I hope you are ready for us.”

In addition to the Thriller, which is Europe’s tallest inflatable slide, other obstacles include a giant ball pit, climbing wall and labyrinth and new for this year, ‘Jump’ which see people having to brave a four metre vertical drop.

Elsewhere, runners will have the time of their lives trying to get across the huge ‘Rock n’ Roll Star’ and will come up against a real gauntlet of an obstacle in ‘Danger Zone’.

Many participants will be doing so for charities of their choice but the race’s national charity partner is BBC Children In Need.

Tickets and more information are available at www.begung-ho.co.uk.