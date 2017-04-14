Thousands raised for Leeds hospice by Knit-A-Chick appeal

Thousands of knitted Easter chicks have been donated to a Leeds hospice to help pay for patients’ care.

More than £2,000 has been raised for St Gemma’s Hospice from the knitting of nearly 3,000 chicks.

Organisers of the Knit-a-Chick appeal asked people to donate their knitted chicks so they could be used to cover chocolate eggs which were then sold across primary schools and local businesses, with all proceeds raised going to St Gemma’s Tom Davidson, a final year pupil at Froebelian School, Horsforth, raised £400 from selling chicks that his family members and friends had knitted.

Donations for the appeal came from all over, including from down south and as far away as Malaga, Spain.

Fay Richardson, fundraiser for the hospice, said: “It’s gone a bit crazy this year compared to other times. Last year we received a couple of hundred but this year it’s been manic.

“Thank you to everyone who’s got involved. The response has been amazing. It’s really touched the hearts of people and everyone’s so eager to help.”

Those who aren’t keen knitters helped by donating chocolate eggs to place in the chicks. Morrisons, Tesco and Asda also donated eggs.

The hospice provides free care and support for people with life-threatening illnesses. As a charity they have to raise £9million a year to cover costs.

The £2,012 raised so far can cover the costs of a patient’s care for four days.

The appeal has set a £3,000 target and there are still chicks left to be purchased.

The chicks are available to buy from all St Gemma’s Hospice charity shops and at the hospice’s reception.