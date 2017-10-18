Thousands of people to head to Great Yorkshire Showground for The Yorkshire Vet live this weekend

Record numbers of tickets have been snapped up ahead of a live event featuring The Yorkshire Vet this weekend.

The Yorkshire Vet and Countryside Live event takes place at Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday and Sunday.

And today organisers the Yorkshire Agricultural Society have announced that thousands of visitors are expected to head to the town after record ticket sales.

It will feature Julian Norton and Peter Wright, stars of Channel 5's The Yorkshire Vet TV programme in front of a live audience.

Nigel Pulling, chief executive of Yorkshire Agricultural Society. said: “We have seen a phenomenal boom in ticket sales since we announced our partnership with The Yorkshire

Vet and Channel 5.

“Thousands of visitors are set to come to the showground – many for the first time ever – and we look forward to welcoming them to what promises to be a very exciting weekend.”

More than 2,000 animals will converge on the showground across the weekend for various classes.

There will be three live Yorkshire Vet shows hosted by BBC Radio personality Georgey Spanswick, in the main ring each day.

It will also feature an expanded children’s section including Channel 5’s Milkshake! Live show.

The show is the only one in the UK to run a Talented Showjumper Competition for riders

The National Championships for the British Farriers and Blacksmiths Association will take place during the weekend at the showground.

Advanced tickets start from £14 for adults.

Tickets are available on the gates this weekend, and parking is free.