Thousands gather to recapture the wartime spirit in Brontë country

Thousands of nostalgic visitors helped turn back time to evoke the spirit of wartime Yorkshire at the Haworth 1940s Weekend.

Celebrations took over the village which hosted military re-enactments, live music, land army and cadet drill parades and dances, featuring crowds of people dressed in period clothing from the era. The event, which to date has raised almost £100,000 for charity, chose to support the Pilgrim Bandits Charity this year, an organisation established by special forces veterans to challenge injured service personnel.

LOOKING BACK: David and Isobel Robinson with their daughter Evie, four, on the platform at Haworth Railway Station.

Roberta Winterton, of the charity, said: “It has been absolutely amazing. The support has been immense and everything has run smoothly. Everyone has loved it, from veterans, to serving soldiers, to cadets.”

The Haworth 1940s Weekend attracts more than 25,000 visitors a day throughout the event. Visitors are encouraged to arrive in costumes reflecting life in Yorkshire in the 1940s. Each year, the event has developed a wartime theme. This year’s event coincided with the 75th anniversary of the formation of the first Special Forces.