Thomas the Tank Engine car stopped by police

A modified car designed to look like Thomas the Tank Engine has been pulled over by police near Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police road officers spotted the bizarre vehicle - believed to be a BMW - on the M1 southbound near Wetherby on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite its comic appearance, the stop was no laughing matter - as the driver has been reported for construction/use offences relating to the potentially unsafe design of the car.

The bonnet has been re-modelled to look like Thomas's boiler, while 'buffers' have been added to the bumper.