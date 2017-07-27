This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield marks daughter's graduation from Leeds university

Have your say

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield marked his daughter's graduation from Leeds Beckett University with this Instagram snap.

The TV personality, 55, posed with 21-year-old daughter Ruby and wife Stephanie on Wednesday, behind giant numbers spelling out the year 2017.

Phillip captioned the photo: 'Congratulations on your graduation Ruby Schofield. #Proud.'

The photo quickly racked up more than 32,500 likes on Instagram.

Phillip's eldest daughter Molly, 24, didn't appear in the photograph, but she is a graduate of Leeds Metropolitan University.