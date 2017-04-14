Thirty new homes planned at office site in Leeds

A plan to turn vacant offices in Leeds into 30 homes has been recommended for approval.

The developer, Sekhon Firth LLP, was already given prior approval to transform Park House on Cote Lane, Farsley, but has re-drafted proposals to show that one more unit is planned.

A report by Leeds City Council’s planning services reads: “It is considered that the proposals will bring a vacant office building back into use as much needed housing.”

It continues that “it is concluded that the proposals will not raise any highway, flood risk, land contamination or noise concerns.”

Three studio flats, 19 one-bedroom flats and eight two-bedroom flats are planned for the site.

The site comprises two office buildings within a cul-de-sac, the main building being Green Flag House, which is also being re-developed.

The report recommends that the proposals should be green-lit subject to various conditions, including details of cycle parking being submitted.